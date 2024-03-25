Seven people injured following collision in Milton Keynes involving bus, van and 2 cars
Seven people were injured following a collision involving a bus, van and two cars.
It happened around 6.11pm, last Tuesday in Grafton Street (V6), Heelands, Milton Keynes. (19/3)
A spokesperson for Bucks Fire & Rescue said the injured people, five men and two women, had managed to get out of their vehicles before emergency services arrived.
Around 50 litres of diesel had spilled on to the road with firefighters using environmental packs to prevent the fuel entering the drains.
One appliance and crew from West Ashland attended.
The incident was left in the hands of Milton Keynes Highways and Thames Valley Police.