Seven tiny kittens have miraculously survived after being shoved in a carrier bag and left out on a city estate for binmen to collect on rubbish day.

The kittens, thought to be around eight weeks old and from the same litter, were crammed into a cardboard box and then wrapped in two plastic carrier bags.

They were thought to have been dumped at around midnight last night, but incredibly they did not suffocate because there was a hole at the top of one of the bags.

This is how the seven kittens were dumped in MK. You can just see one tiny face peeking out of the bag after it was opened

Their brush with death ended this morning - and it’s all thanks to a clever dachshund called Rolo.

He was out walking with his owners James and Megan when he started sniffing frantically at the bag, which was on Blue Star Grove on the Brooklands estate.

When Rolo refused to leave it alone, the owners investigated – and were horrified to find the shivering kittens huddled inside.

One of the kittens managed to squeeze out and ran off and, as the RSPCA was called, a frantic hunt began to find it.

A dachshund called Rolo was the hero of the day in today's kitten rescue drama in Milton Keynes

"We took the six kittens straight to the vet and, while they were being looked after, concentrated on finding the missing one,” said city RSPCA volunteer Debbie.

"Members of the public were helping us but we couldn’t see it anywhere. We were becoming more and more worried.”

This afternoon it was time for Rolo’s second walk of the day – and once again his dachshund nose came to the rescue.

"Rolo started sniffing inside a wooden shelter, near where the kittens were dumped. To everyone’s amazement, he found the missing kitten hiding. He is the true hero of the day,” said Debbie.

One of the seven dumped kittens, now recovering at the vets'

The kittens are now doing well and will be treated for fleas and worms and fed a nutritious diet until they are ready to be rehomed. They are among dozens of cats and small animals currently in the care of Milton Keynes and North Bucks RSPCA branch in what has been an unprecedented year for abandonment and neglect.

With pens and foster homes bursting at the seams, the branch says the time has come to think of having a purpose-built RSPCA rescue centre in Milton Keynes, similar to Blackberry Farm at Aylesbury.

But all branches are financially self-sufficient from the national charity and it would take a massive appeal and fundraising effort, involving local people and local businesses, to raise the cash.

Meanwhile, the MK branch has put out an urgent appeal to trace the mother of the kittens, which they believe were raised in a domestic setting and are not feral.

Two more of the dumped kittens rescued today in Milton Keynes

"The mum may need help and we can certainly help neuter her. There will no no judgement,” said a spokesman.

Local volunteers is constantly raising funds to help the animals currently in its care – including the kittens.

“If you would like to donate to support our work helping kittens like these, we would be very grateful,” said the spokesman.