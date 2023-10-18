Seven-year-old child comes up with amazing act of kindness to give boys in Milton Keynes free haircuts

She has persuaded a popular city centre barber to support her idea

A little girl with a big heart has persuaded a city barber to give free haircuts to children from struggling families during half-term next week.

Sophia Cifliclii has spent the past few weeks working through a list of acts of kindness, which she drew up with the help of her mum Cristina.

The initiatives included collecting rubbish in her neighborhood, visiting MK Food Bank to donate food, and taking doughnuts to the city’s police and fire stations as a thank you for keeping the city safe.

Sophia is pictured (right) with her little sister Alexandra and the team from Iconic Cuts barbers in Milton Keynes

Caring Sophia has carried out all of the tasks in her free times, accompanied by her little sister Alexandra, who is three.

“The latest initiative she planned for October is about providing free kids haircuts during the school half term,” said Cristina.

“In the past two months we have reached out to a number of hair salons and barber shops in Milton Keynes enquiring if they would like to support this initiative. Happily one of local barber shops chains in MK confirmed that they are happy to do so.

Iconic Cuts Barbers will provide free haircuts for boys on October 23 and October 24.

The barbers has two salons in Central Milton Keynes, one in Xscape and one in the shopping centre. Appointments can be pre-booked here for Xscape or here for the centre:mk.

When booking an appointment, please leave a note stating "October free kids haircut".