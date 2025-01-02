Seven-year-old girl has New Year dream of Disneyland shattered  after travelling all the way from Milton Keynes.

A seven-year-old girl has been left heartbroken after travelling to Disneyland Paris for the New Year with her family - only to be told they wouldn't be allowed in.

Little Lacey Miles had been promised the £1,600 New Year treat by parents Jonathan Miles, 34, and Shannon Cons, 29. Jonathan claims he rang Disneyland Paris to book three gold passes worth £579.38 (699 euros) each for the venue for New Year, and was told he could pick them up when he arrived. The family arrived in Paris on December 28 and put down a deposit of £370.33 (447 euros) for the passes - but then staff dropped a bombshell on them. They claim were told they could spend 'a few hours' in the park that day but could not visit again until January 3 - the day they were due to return home - because it was fully booked and at capacity. Jonathan claims: "We were so shocked and my daughter was really upset. No one told us that there was a possibility that we might not get let in. "If you have a pass, you should be allowed in." Each pass costs £579.38 (699 euros) but the family instead opted for the payment plan of £123.54 (149 euros) each upfront, followed by £41.44 (50 euros) each a month for 11 months. The family frequently visit Disneyland and decided to pay for the annual pass that allows unlimited access to the parks 365 days a year. Jonathan claims he was unable to order the passes online but was instead told to pick them up on the day. He claims he called Disneyland Paris several times in the lead up to Christmas, to confirm this. And he forked out £198 for the ferry over to France plus £470 on a nearby campsite, The family has since decided to give up on their holiday and have travelled back to the UK to spend New Years Eve with friends. Jonathan, a truck driver, from Milton Keynes, Bucks, said: "We had no idea this could happen. "Even if we'd paid for the passes before the trip, you can't pick them up until your physically at the gates in Paris...My little girl was really excited and is now so disappointed" Jonathan and his family arrived in Paris around midday on December 28. After visiting a local supermarket and setting up at the campsite that they'd booked for the seven-day trip, they headed to Disneyland with their "very excited" seven-year-old daughter. They had been told that they could purchase their gold passes at the gates, which would allow them 365-day access across both Disney Parks, as well as free parking and 15% discount in Disneyland Paris shops and restaurants. While it does say on the website that passes are "subject to maximum capacity of the Parks", Jonathan claims that he did not see this detail, and no one had informed him of this when he had called the customer support line prior to their visit. Jonathan said: "We didn't see it, and no one reads the small print. We were told to come on the day, pick up the passes, and it would be fine." Jonathan also claims that the £370.33 (447 euros) deposit for the passes was taken before they were told that they wouldn't be able to get into the parks until the day they are due to travel home. He explained: "It's annoying that they took the money and then told us we couldn't go in. I'd happily never go again, but my daughter will want to." Jonathan says he has contacted Disneyland to complain about his experience and has requested a refund. Disney Parks did not comment.