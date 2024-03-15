Several historic sites in Milton Keynes considered to be at risk, new figures have revealed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Several historic sites in Milton Keynes are considered to be at risk, new figures have revealed.

More than 100 buildings and sites across the country were added to Historic England’s Heritage at Risk Register for 2023, which “gives an annual snapshot of the health of England’s valued historic buildings and places”.

The register shows there were five historic sites in Milton Keynes listed as heritage at risk of neglect, decay or inappropriate development as of November 2023, when records were last updated.

The ruins of the 12th century St Peter’s Church and graveyard at Stanton Low are Grade 11 listed

These included one listed building, three monuments and one conservation area.

In total, there were 4,871 heritage buildings and sites across the country considered at risk.

While the register saw 159 new additions over the last year, 203 sites were removed for positive reasons such as repairs done or the overall management has been improved.

There was one Milton Keynes historic site removed from the register last year, but none were added.

Matthew Mckeague, chief executive of the Architectural Heritage Fund, said: “We have worked with hundreds of community-led schemes to rescue and reuse historic buildings, including many on the at-risk register.

“These projects might be about bringing a redundant lido back into use or turning an old bank building into affordable housing or a former church into a new workspace – each is about saving a piece of vital local heritage and giving it a sustainable future use.”

Of all the buildings and sites on the register, 789 were assessed to be in a very bad condition, while most – 1,707 were in a poor condition.

Of these, no solution was agreed for 549 in a ‘immediate risk of further rapid deterioration or loss of fabric’. There was also no solution agreed for 1,019 sites suffering from ‘slow decay’.

In Milton Keynes, there was only one historic site determined to be in a very bad condition – Church of St Peter.

Liz Fuller, buildings at risk officer at SAVE Britain's Heritage, said: “It is vitally important to monitor and find new uses for historic buildings which are being neglected as they can deteriorate in condition very quickly.

“The worse the condition of the building, the more expensive it will be to bring them back into use. Our historic buildings are a national resource and bring character and interest to our streets.”

Historic England said around 6,800 historic sites have been rescued over the past 25 years – equivalent to around three-quarters of the entries on the original register from 1998.

Chief executive Duncan Wilson added: “Protecting our heritage is so important.

“The Heritage at Risk programme shines a light on our historic sites most in need and can help to attract funding and help.

“After a quarter of a century of the Heritage at Risk Register, we are celebrating how many places have been saved and continue to find new ways to involve local people in caring for and enjoying their heritage.”

