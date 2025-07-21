Several people left with injuries as firefighters called to collisions in Milton Keynes

Firefighters were called to two road traffic collisions in Milton Keynes during which minor injuries were sustained

Firefighters were called to two road traffic collisions in Milton Keynes during which minor injuries were sustained.

The first took place between junctions 13 and 14 of the M1 at Milton Keynes on Friday July 18 at just after 5pm.

Crews were called to a crash involving one van and two cars, with six adults out of their vehicles.

Five were uninjured with one person treated by the South Central Ambulance Service for minor injuries.

A road closure was put in place on the M1 southbound.

Then on Sunday July 20 a two-car road traffic collision took place on Northfield Drive in Milton Keynes at just before 2.45pm.

Both drivers were out of their vehicles, and were being treated by South Central Ambulance Service for minor injuries.

A road closure was put in place to allow firefighters to make the scene safe after ten litres of fluid leaked on to the road.

