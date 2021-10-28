'Sex change' cat seeks loving home in Milton Keynes

A beautiful cat called Snowy is seeking a caring home after undergoing what vets refer to as a "sex change" operation.

Snowy came into the care of the city's RSPCA branch needing medical attention because he could not pass urine.

"He was catheterised a few times but kept blocking again," said a spokesman for the RSPCA North Bucks and Milton Keynes branch.

She added: "Fortunately for Snowy, the lovely Hannah at Heath and Reach vets offered to perform a perineal urethrostomy at a price we could afford, so we went for it and it appears to have been a success.

"It's often referred to as a 'sex change' as he's had his urethra shortened and a new opening made similar to that of a female cat."

The spokesman said Snowy is now weeing really well and is very happy in himself.

He was recently found a new home but sadly had to be returned to the RSPCA because he did not get on with the existing cat.

"We're therefore looking to find him a home where he'll be the only pet...He is a such a friendly boy who needs a quiet, stress free home," said the spokesman.

"As he's not a great traveller we would prefer to rehome him within a 20 mile radius of Milton Keynes."

Anybody interested in adopting Snowy or any other RSPCA cat should contact the branch on 01908 611179 or [email protected]

The volunteer-run branch relies upon generous support from the public and local businesses to help them to continue our vital work of helping animals in need.

You can support them by fundraising or making a donation here.