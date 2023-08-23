Sexual assault victim raises funds to start female-only gym where women can 'feel safe' in Milton Keynes

A young woman who was the victim of a sexual assault is fulfilling her dream to start a female-only gym in Milton Keynes.

Chantelle Koutsou wants to open a space where all women can feel “safe, comfortable, and empowered” to pursue their fitness goals.

She has started a fundraising page with the aim on raising £500 towards the cost. And already it has raised more £300 in donations.

Chantelle and her supporters for the female-only gym in MK

She said: “I unfortunately was a victim to sexual assault. This was a horrible thing to go through and the support system out there is hard and rare to come by.

“I want to create a female only gym space, so all women can go to my gym/wellness club, without fear or judgement...Being a female in a mixed sex gym can sometimes be intimidating. I want all women to be able to train with confidence.

"By contributing to this initiative, you'll be promoting inclusivity and providing a supportive environment for women to thrive in their fitness journeys.”

Chantelle said the support within her club community would be huge. “No female should ever have to suffer in silence and I want my space to allow those who have suffered to be able to feel free and safe.

“Each programme and class will be tailored to the female anatomy. Not to mention being able to have educational, physical and mental resources to aid all females, no matter what stage of life you’re in.”

You can view the GoFundMe page here.

Chantelle has listed her aims for the new gym. These include: