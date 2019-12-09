Shadow health secretary says Labour will deliver 'real change' to NHS in Milton Keynes

The Shadow Secretary of State for Health and Social Care has pledged more nurses and doctors, cuts to waiting times and an end to privatisation in Milton Keynes under Labour.

Labour MP Jonathan Ashworth said that after years of Conservative neglect, Labour will deliver the "real change" the NHS needs.

Jonathan Ashworth

He said: "Everyone will be aware that the NHS in Milton Keynes is also under pressure.

"Under the Tories, 25 per cent of patients in Milton Keynes CCG wait a week or more to get an appointment with a GP or Nurse.

"Milton Keynes Hospital NHS Foundation Trust missed its target to treat 95 per cent of patients within 4 hours. It treated only 89.10 per cent of patients within the target time."

A few weeks ago the shadow secretary announced Labour’s vision for the NHS.

"We need to not only provide the high quality care our sick and elderly deserve but we also need to secure the NHS for the future," he said.

"It is why we are prepared to invest more to prevent people becoming ill in the first place and give mental health and wellbeing a greater priority than ever before."

"Our package puts a £1 billion more per year into training budgets so we can recruit 50000 nurses, through reinstating the bursary and recruiting ethically from overseas, and more GPs to help free up 27 million more appointments each year.

"We will guarantee a greater priority for mental health and wellbeing than ever before with an extra £1.6 billion in NHS spending per year to fund counselling services for schools and community mental health hubs for young people, and also invest in community services for severe mental illness and better crisis care."

"That’s why in Milton Keynes you need to vote for your local Labour candidates Charlynne Pullen and Hannah O’Neill. Only Labour has a plan to rescue our NHS."