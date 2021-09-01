Shampoo and cricket equipment tops list of items needed by Afghan refugees in Milton Keynes

Shampoos, conditioners, body lotion and ……….. cricket equipment top the list of items needed by Afghan refugees who have arrived in Milton Keynes.

Donations have been pouring in following a social media appeal to help the Afghan refugee families who have been given temporary hotel accommodation until they can be re-settled.

The appeal was organised by Paul Trendall, Lib Dem Councillor for Campbell Park and Old Woughton Ward.

Milton Keynes opens arms to refugees

He said: "After a social media post from about two weeks ago went viral, there has been a remarkable response. Over 3,000 people have contacted me. Consequently the response regarding donations has been overwhelming.

"We held our last two donation events yesterday. We will now pause and sort through the huge volume of donations.

"We will now start to focus on specific things required to fill any gaps. We know we still need shampoos, conditioners, body lotion and cricket equipment, hugely popular in Afghanistan."

The team are now looking for volunteers to help with the appeal.

Mr Trendall added: "If you would like to help sort what we have received, are over 18, double-jabbed, and have time to spare between 10am and 4pm from today onwards, we would appreciate your help.

"Just go to Saxon Court, the old council offices in Avebury Boulevard, and ask for Jane Carr, Emily Darlington or Paul Trendall.

"If at the end of this there is a surplus of donations, these will be put into the charity supply chain, so that other people may benefit from the generosity of so many."

Afghan refugee families have been placed in Milton Keynes by the Home Office under the government’s Afghanistan Relocations & Assistance Policy scheme, ARPA, for people who worked with British troops and British embassy.