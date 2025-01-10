A flock of sheep are due to return to Campbell Park to graze on land and help with its preservation. Pic: David A Bailey

A flock of sheep are set to return to Campbell Park in Milton Keynes next week, as part of The Parks Trust’s ongoing work to conserve the open space.

Visitors can expect to see the flock of sheep grazing across large areas of the park, as part of the Trust’s farming operation.

Grazing sheep can help to maintain wildlife habitats, create better conditions for wildflowers to flourish, attract pollinators, and reduce the frequency of needing to use heavy machinery to mow the grass.

The Parks Trust’s head of operations Frank Gill said: “Using sheep to naturally manage some of the landscapes in Milton Keynes has a lot of benefits, and they’re a popular addition to the parks.”

Visitors to the park are asked to keep their distance from the sheep, and to take care when travelling through the grazing areas.

Cyclists are asked to slow down, and dog owners are asked to keep dogs close and on short leads when near to sheep.