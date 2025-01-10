Sheep return to Milton Keynes park to help preserve open space
Visitors can expect to see the flock of sheep grazing across large areas of the park, as part of the Trust’s farming operation.
Grazing sheep can help to maintain wildlife habitats, create better conditions for wildflowers to flourish, attract pollinators, and reduce the frequency of needing to use heavy machinery to mow the grass.
The Parks Trust’s head of operations Frank Gill said: “Using sheep to naturally manage some of the landscapes in Milton Keynes has a lot of benefits, and they’re a popular addition to the parks.”
Visitors to the park are asked to keep their distance from the sheep, and to take care when travelling through the grazing areas.
Cyclists are asked to slow down, and dog owners are asked to keep dogs close and on short leads when near to sheep.