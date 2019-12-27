Sherrock bows out of PDC World Championships

Fallon Sherrock's fairytale world championship run came to an end at Alexandra Palace on Friday at the hands of Chris Dobey.

The 25-year-old, who has taken the darts world by storm by becoming the first women to reach the third round of the competition, was beaten 4-2 by Dobey, who despite trailing twice in the match, found his groove to win three consecutive sets.

Sherrock was once again the crowd favourite.

"I've enjoyed myself so much," she said afterwards. "Chris has played so well. Unfortunately it wasn't my day."

As has been the norm so far during the world championships, Sherrock was the crowd favourite and after crusing to the first leg, two 180s in the second saw bee take a 2-0 lead.

While Dobey fought back in the third leg, three missed doubles in the fourth leg left the door open for Sherrock to hit tops and claim the first set.

Dobey fired back in the second set though, claiming it 3-2 despite a brilliant 104 checkout at the beginning of the set and some dreadful finishing from the man from Bedlington.

From there, it turned into a real ding-dong battle, as Sherrock claimed the third set 3-1, before Dobey swept the fourth set to level things at 2-2.

He took the lead for the first time in the match as he claimed the fifth set 3-1 before rounding out the decisive sixth to progress.