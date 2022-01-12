'Shine bright up there, Sir'. Headteacher who was popular with thousands of Milton Keynes pupils sadly dies at the age of 51

Former Denbigh School head Andy Squires has died at Willen Hospice after a short illlness.

Mr Squires, who was 51, gave almost 20 years of dedicated service to the Denbigh Community and as a leader in the wider Milton Keynes Education community.

He first joined as deputy head, then became headteacher and latterly latterly was CEO of the Denbigh Alliance Trust.

Andy Squires passed away peacefully on Saturday

Andrea Frame, current head of Denbigh School, said: ",Andy had a positive impact on thousands of students’ lives. He worked tirelessly to provide the highest quality of education, care and opportunity to every one of those students.

"Andy and his uncompromising and principled approach to education has been the driving force behind the Denbigh community for many years and he will be deeply missed by everyone who had the pleasure of working with him.

"His charismatic nature ensured that Andy made friends wherever he went, and all in the Denbigh Alliance community are truly grateful to have had the honour of working with him and for him."

John Cove, Chair of the Denbigh Alliance said: "The Denbigh Alliance Trust is committed to continuing Andy’s legacy of providing the highest quality of education, care and opportunity for all students within the Trust and the wider Milton Keynes community. Those at the Trust will always remember the impact and difference that Andy made to everyone he worked with’"

Andy Squires with MP Iain Stewart at Denbigh School

Throughout his time in Milton Keynes, Andy was instrumental in the creation of the Denbigh Alliance Multi Academy Trust, The Tommy Flowers SCIIT, The Enigma Maths Hub, The Computing Hub, the Denbigh Teaching School Alliance and the creation of the Watling Academy.

Ian Bacon, Head of Watling Academy said: "All these initiatives were a product of Andy’s vision and desire to bring the best of education to Milton Keynes."

At the request of Andy’s family, the Trust has set up an online tribute page for people to leave messages of condolence. People can also make a donation to the family's chosen charities - Willen Hospice and the Neuroscience Unit at John Radcliffe Hospital.

Already the page has raised £2,750 and tributes have poured in. The page states: "This site is a tribute to Andy Squires. He is much loved and will be remembered by many. Andy's family would prefer messages of support and condolence to be posted here."

One former pupil wrote: "For me, Mr Squires had an intangible impact, and I am glad I was able to tell him that before his passing. From the cartoons at the beginning of class that fell short on us 15 and 16 year olds in Biology, to his comedic tactic of getting my attention by displaying awful images of small pox at sporadic times in class still makes me laugh until this day. Long passed our school days, Mr Squires made an effort to keep in touch. I hope he knew what a great human being he was. What a fulfilling life with an everlasting legacy as one of the best."

Another wrote: "Mr Squires was a wonderful man, teacher and was one of a kind. A teacher that saw my future potential and pushed me to achieve what I didn’t think was achievable. I fondly remember him having to tell me to pull my tie up every biology lesson. He believed in every single one of his students and took the time to make sure he spoke to each student even if this was a quick good morning as we came into school. He will be sorely missed by everyone past and present at Denbigh. My deepest condolences to his family, friends and colleagues.