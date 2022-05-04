Shocking photos reveal state of massive deserted house in village near Milton Keynes

Daniel Sims, who makes films under the name of ‘beardedreality’, gained access to the 18th century Cosgrove Hall, which was once the heart of Cosgrove village.

His YouTube film and photographs show how the place was seemingly suddenly abandoned after a fire in 2016 – and nobody has been there since.

There is still furniture in the rooms and possessions are strewn around as though the occupants vacated at a moment’s notice and never returned.

Poignantly, there are books left open and unfinished, washing left out to dry and children’s toys on the floor, as if abandoned mid-game.

Cupboards contain food and there are toiletries in the bathroom.

"We even found rotting food and meat in the freezer going back at least 15 years. The smell was not pleasant,” said Daniel.

Firefighters were called to the privately-owned hall one afternoon in October 2016. The limestone building was ablaze and it took almost three hours to get the flames under control.

Six fire crews from Northamptonshire attended, helped by engines from Buckinghamshire and Bedfordshire.

The cause of the blaze was not known and no injuries were reported.

Cosgrove Hall was built in around 1800 from local limestone and was the home of the Longuevilles. In the nineteenth century, the building belonged to John Christopher Mansel and in May 1945, Queen Geraldine of Albania, the Queen consort to King Zog I of Albania, opened a fête there.

In the grounds there is a Lodge, a dovecote and an icehouse.

The Citizen does not endorse the filmmaker’s activity.

1. Cosgrove Hall The kitchen Photo: Daniel Sims Photo Sales

2. Cosgrove Hall Daniel outside the Lodge building at the hall Photo: Daniel Sims Photo Sales

3. Cosgrove Hall Rotting food dating back up to 15 years is in the freezer Photo: Daniel Sims Photo Sales

4. Cosgrove Hall A child's book and toys are in a bedroom Photo: Daniel Sims Photo Sales