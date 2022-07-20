Shocking photos show wreckage of Milton Keynes day nursery where dozens of children escaped major fire

Dozens of children and babies under the age of four were evacuated to safety when the blaze broke out at 12 noon.

It was caused by a fence next to the nursery catching alight and, due to tinderbox conditions cause by the heatwave, the flames spread within minutes.

As the nursery youngsters were evacuated to the nearby Blackberry clinic, more than 60 firefighters tackled the blaze.

A major incident was declared and at one stage there were 15 fire engines from across Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire, Northamptonshire and Bedfordshire, each with a crew of four, plus fire officers.

By the time the fire was contained, it had ripped through the Kiddi Caru building and three nearby houses. All were 100% destroyed and will need rebuilding.

More properties have suffered smoke damage and “multiple” vehicles were also damaged, said a Bucks Fire and Rescue spokesman

Photographer Jane Russell visited the Fyfield Barrow site today to capture the devastation.

