Shocking photos show wreckage of Milton Keynes day nursery where dozens of children escaped major fire

Our gallery of photos show the sorry state of Kiddi Caru children’s nursery following yesterday’s fire.

By Sally Murrer
Wednesday, 20th July 2022, 11:31 am

Dozens of children and babies under the age of four were evacuated to safety when the blaze broke out at 12 noon.

It was caused by a fence next to the nursery catching alight and, due to tinderbox conditions cause by the heatwave, the flames spread within minutes.

As the nursery youngsters were evacuated to the nearby Blackberry clinic, more than 60 firefighters tackled the blaze.

A major incident was declared and at one stage there were 15 fire engines from across Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire, Northamptonshire and Bedfordshire, each with a crew of four, plus fire officers.

By the time the fire was contained, it had ripped through the Kiddi Caru building and three nearby houses. All were 100% destroyed and will need rebuilding.

More properties have suffered smoke damage and “multiple” vehicles were also damaged, said a Bucks Fire and Rescue spokesman

Photographer Jane Russell visited the Fyfield Barrow site today to capture the devastation.

1. Fire damage at Kiddi Caru nursery in Walnut Tree

Much of the nursery's roof was destroyed

Photo: Jane Russell

Photo Sales

2. Fire damage at Kiddi Caru nursery in Walnut Tree

Piles of burnt out toys and nursery equipment can be seen

Photo: Jane Russell

Photo Sales

3. Fire damage at Kiddi Caru nursery in Walnut Tree

The windows shattered in the heat

Photo: Jane Russell

Photo Sales

4. Fire damage at Kiddi Caru nursery in Walnut Tree

At one stage there were 15 fire crews at the scene

Photo: Jane Russell

Photo Sales
Milton KeynesJane RussellBuckinghamshireBlackberryOxfordshire
Next Page
Page 1 of 2