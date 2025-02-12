Residents on a city estate are demanding urgent action be taken over dangerous and inconsiderate parking outside their primary school.

They have written to the heads of the council and the school itself accusing them of lack of safeguarding and an uncaring attitude.

Priory Rise School is in Bronte Avenue on Tattenhoe Park and rated outstanding by Ofsted. But its daily school runs are making life hell for householders, say residents on the estate.

"We are consistently obstructed from accessing their own homes due to parents using private parking spaces. When asked to move, many respond with hostility, verbal abuse, or even threats. This is not just a daily inconvenience; it is a serious issue affecting the safety and well-being of residents, particularly vulnerable individuals such as the elderly or those with disabilities,” states the letter, which is written on behalf of the whole street. It is backed up by a similar letter from “all of Tattenhoe Park”.

The missive describes the school parking situation as “shocking”, saying: “It is alarming that despite the daily traffic congestion and clear safety risks, no member of staff is present to intervene. Staff stand directly next to the residential car park, which they can see without even leaving school grounds.

"They watch passively while residents struggle to park in their own spaces and parents argue over parking..,This is wholly inappropriate and undermines the serious nature of the issue.”

Previous repeated complaints have been met with the answer that traffic outside school grounds is “not the school’s responsibility” claim the residents.

"This is unacceptable. While it may not be a legal requirement under education law, safeguarding responsibilities extend beyond the school gates. Under Section 175 of the Education Act 2002, schools have a statutory duty to ensure the safety and welfare of pupils. This includes mitigating foreseeable risks, which certainly applies to dangerous traffic conditions directly outside the school,” they state.

“Residents have witnessed multiple near-misses involving children over the years due to reckless parking, dangerous congestion, and the complete lack of supervision. It is only a matter of time before a serious accident occurs.

“Does a fatality have to happen before action is taken? If a child is hit by a car, will the school continue to claim no responsibility? How will you justify that staff, who witness the chaos daily from the safety of school grounds, did nothing?

"Inder the Children Act 1989, safeguarding is a legal duty for all professionals working with children. Failing to manage a hazardous environment that puts pupils at risk directly contradicts the principles of this legislation...If a child were to be injured, or worse, killed, due to the school’s ongoing neglect of this issue, the failure to act could be seen as a gross safeguarding failure, leading to serious legal consequences,” the letter warns.

Residents claim traffic wardens have been abused and threatened when attempting to enforce parking regulations, leading to their withdrawal from the area.

“Our vehicles have been damaged, and insurance claims have been made due to parents carelessly parking in private spaces. Grass verges have been destroyed, adding to the environmental impact of the congestion,” they say. “Children are witnessing their parents being aggressive, abusive, and threatening towards other members of the public. This normalises antisocial behaviour and fosters an unsafe, intimidating environment for young pupils.”

The estate is demanding immediate action from Priory Rise Primary School. This includes:

•Deploying staff during drop-off and pick-up times to actively monitor traffic and ensure that parents do not park in private spaces or obstruct roads.

•Installing clear, large, and highly visible signage that explicitly warns against illegal parking and the consequences of obstructing private property.

•Liaising with the council and law enforcement to implement and enforce proper parking regulations around the school.

•Ensuring that school staff take this issue seriously.

A spokesperson for MK City Council’s highways team told the Citizen this week: “MKCC officers have worked with the school over the last few years to help educate and inform parents and carers to park safely outside the school gates.”

They added: “As this area is not owned by the council, there are limits to what we can do in this area, but we are working with the developers to make the area safe for all road users and pedestrians. However we will ask the developers to request that they do some urgent works in relation to lining refreshment, cutting back of vegetation and cleaning of the roads.

“The land is owned by Homes England and under the responsibility of Vistry Group/Countryside properties to bring to an adoptable standard.”

But the residents are still not happy. They said: “We are tired of hearing that “the council has not adopted the land” as an excuse for inaction. The fact remains that the school is allowing serious safeguarding concerns to go unaddressed, and this cannot continue.

"We request a formal response outlining what specific steps will be taken to resolve this issue before it escalates further. The safety of children, residents, and the wider community is at stake...We expect urgent action.”

Tattenhoe Park estate is a new-build development but residents say it already looks “neglected and run-down”.

Their letter states: “The developers continue to profit, pushing forward with new projects while ignoring the long-term impact their planning and infrastructure failures have on the community. This is not just a Tattenhoe issue - it is happening across Milton Keynes in new developments. Housing England and local authorities must take responsibility rather than allowing unsafe, unsustainable developments to go unchecked.”