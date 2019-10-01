Shocking video shows young teenage girl brutally attacking fellow pupil outside Milton Keynes school

A shocking video of a teenage girl brutally attacking a fellow pupil outside their school in Milton Keynes has sparked outrage on social media.

WARNING: Some people may find the footage in this video distressing

Hazeley school

The vicious outburst happened just outside Hazeley Academy last week and the video of it, believed to have been taken by another pupil, has been widely shared.

It shows a pupil accusing another girl of saying something bad about her.

The victim denies it, but the attacker pulls her to the ground by her hair and launches into a frenzied series of punches. She then stops punching and starts to kick her as she laid curled up on the kerb.

The video shows other people, thought to also be Hazeley students, watching the attack but not intervening.

“The pure viciousness of this attack is one of the most shocking things I've seen," one parent said.

"It's equally horrifying that bystanders were watching and filming it on their phones without even trying to help the poor girl who was being attacked."

Now some parents have complained that the attacker has not been sufficiently punished.

“The aggressor has only received minimal punishment and is still able to attend school. I am disgusted by the school's lack of action,” said one mum.

A spokesman for Hazeley Academy said: “The school is aware of an incident of anti-social behaviour and took immediate action. We have liaised with parents, students and the police in order to deal effectively and robustly with such an extremely rare event."

The spokesman added: “We take the protection of all students very seriously and have shared the situation with parents.”

The school gives details of its anti bullying policy on its website.

It states: "The Hazeley Academy prides itself on having very low annual levels of reported incidents that might be classified as ‘bullying’; and most of these appear to start as problems outside the school gate or online at home or in the community. However, we recognise that the stresses placed on those that are bullied can have a detrimental effect on making progress. All of this can have far reaching effects on their emotional health, well-being, attendance, educational successes and subsequent life chances."