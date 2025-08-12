Shopper collapses and dies in Milton Keynes Tesco store - and is incredibly brought back to life

Quick-thinking Tesco staff brought a shopper back from the dead after he collapsed and died of a heart attack in the middle of the store.

The miracle happened in Tesco at Kingston on Friday August 8, when 54-year-old James Coulson had popped out with his young daughter to buy a birthday cake for his mum.

Aged 54 and a super-fit marathon runner, the single dad had just returned from a late afternoon training run

But in the middle of a shopping aisle, with no warning, he suffered a massive cardiac arrest and collapsed in from of his seven-year-old daughter Faith.

James Coulson, 54, was brought back from the dead

As little Faith sobbed in terror, a shopper ran over and, immediately realising James was not breathing, began life-saving CPR.

Then a security guard noticed the commotion and rushed to get the store’s first-aider – complete with a defibrillator.

Moments later, James’s heart started beating again and an air ambulance was called to rush him to Oxford’s John Radcliffe hospital.

This week, just four days later, he is due to be discharged to his Monkston home, having amazed doctors with his quick recovery.

James and Faith

"The doctors have said he is a very very lucky man. If it had not been for the customer giving CPR so quickly and then the defibrillator, he would not be with us,” said his sister Letitia.

"They saved his life, without a doubt. He was clinically dead. But because people acted so quickly and brought him back life life in three minutes, there was no brain damage at all.”

Doctors found James’s arteries were blocked and have now fitted two stents to prevent another heart attack and enable him to resume his active life and his work as a kitchen and bathroom fitter as well as looking after Faith.

“We couldn’t understand why is happened. He really is so fit. He battled Leukemia some years ago so now he’s joking that nothing will get him!” said Letitia.

Little Faith was the bravest girl

The family is tremendously proud of little Faith, who managed to give staff all her dad’s details, their address, and even unlocked his phone so relatives could be called.

"Obviously it was terrifying for Faith but she was a real hero and we are all so proud of her. She is the bravest girl." said Letitia. “She’s just happy now that her dad is well again and coming back home.”

Tesco staff had pitched in to look after the little girl while her dad was being treated, taking her to the cafe, talking to her and giving her gifts to distract her from the drama.

"Tesco staff were amazing, they really were,” said Letitia. “We would really like to trace them and say a big thank you for everything they did.”

The family would also like to thank the mystery shopper who was trained in CPR and performed it so promptly, as well as police, the ambulance service and the air ambulance.

"Thanks to these people, my brother is alive and well. It’s a miracle,” said Letitia. “If anyone knows information of the staff/people who helped, please pass on our gratitude.”