Shoppers enjoy Xscape's 21st birthday celebrations in Milton Keynes

MK's Xscape building is celebrated its 21st birthday on Saturday with fun, games and a Wheel of Surprizes.

Shoppers were invited to take a turn on the wheel for a chance to win one of hundreds of prizes.

These will include meal vouchers, shopping cards and activity passes for Xscape facilities.

Since opening its doors for the first time in 2020, the 423,000sq ft leisure and entertainment destination has been a prominent feature of the MK skyline and played a big part in the local and visitor economy.

Xscape has been home to a variety of national and independent brands over the years and recent additions are Namji and Wing Kingz, while Escape Hunt and Sumac are opening soon.

General manager Nick Coppock said: “Turning 21 is a big deal for anyone. As one of the most iconic visitor destinations in the region, we wanted to celebrate big and give back to our visitors and local community."

Photographer Jane Russell visited the celebrations to take our gallery of pictures.

1. A giant 21 Photo: Jane Russell Photography Photo Sales

2. The Xscape is 21 Photo: Jane Russell Photography Photo Sales

3. A young man joins the fun Photo: Jane Russell Photography Photo Sales

4. Will she win? Photo: Jane Russell Photography Photo Sales