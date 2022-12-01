A shopper was injured after a car crashed right through a window of a busy city centre shop today (Thursday).

The drama broke out at Joules in the centre:mk at around 2.45pm.

Eye witnesses have described how they saw a car reverse through the window of the Silbury Boulevard store from the parking spaces outside.

The car smashed into the window of Joules store at CMK

"There was a huge smash of glass and I could hear people screaming inside the shop. The car ended up right inside the shop. It must have been a huge shock,” said one centre:mk visitor.

"Police, fire and ambulance arrive quite quickly and the area was taped off. The police officers told me it was an accident, rather than a deliberate ram raid,” she added.

Another witness walked by the inside of the shop minutes later.

"There were police and ambulance people there and the city centre security guards had blocked the area off,” she said.

Police, fire engines and ambulances arrived quickly at the scene

"I could see one man lying on the floor, obviously injured – I just hope they weren’t too badly hurt. It was horrible,” she added.

It is understood the man suffered a shoulder injury and was taken to Milton Keynes University Hospital. The driver of the car, an older woman, was not injured.

Police have confirmed the incident was an "accidental road traffic collision".

A spokesman for the centre:mk said: “Earlier today there was a traffic accident caused by driver error which resulted in damage to the Joules store. One person was injured but those injuries are not life threatening. The Joules store will remain closed and we will confirm when it re-opens.”

The Joules staff are shocked but otherwise unharmed.

