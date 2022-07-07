Shoppers threatened with pair of pliers during robbery at a supermarket in Milton Keynes

The incident occurred around 3.15pm on Friday, June 24, when he offender entered the store and frantically filled up a basket with items.

When challenged, there was a physical altercation between the offender and two other people.

The offender then grabbed a sharp object, believed to be a set of pliers, and used them to make threats.

This is the CCTV image of a man officers would like to speak to as they may have vital information regarding a robbery in Milton Keynes

The offender then left the scene on a pedal bike with the basket of items.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Paul Cushing-Cena, said: “We would like to appeal to anybody who recognises the man in this image to please get in touch as we believe they may have information in connection with this incident.

“We would also like to appeal to those within the area with CCTV or doorbell camera footage.

“Get in touch online or by calling 101 quoting reference number 43220277369.