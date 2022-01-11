Shoppers to be offered free fitness scans in Central Milton Keynes until the end of the month

Shoppers at the centre:mk are to be offered a free fitness scan and one to one health and wellbeing consultation in a special pop up pod in Middleton Hall.

The state of the art Boditrax scanner will measure body fat percentage, muscle mass and other key metrics, including people's metabolic age - how old the machine thinks they are.

The move is part of the shopping centre’s 'Mind, Body & New You” initiative, designed to help guests keep their New Year’s health and fitness resolutions.

The Boditrax scanner

Milton Keynes based gym, Energie Fitness, which is on Kiln Farm), have partnered on the initiative to prove the a pop-up pod. It will open on January 15 and stay in place unitl the end of the months,

Shoppers can walk in or a pre-book an appointment. Once people have been scanned, the Energie Fitness team will then use the data to offer free personalised advice in terms of exercise, healthy eating and hints and tips to help them make some positive changes to lead a healthier lifestyle.

Rob Francis, owner at Energie Fitness: “We are really proud to be supporting centre:mk’s Mind, Body & New You campaign this January. The Boditrax scanner we’ll be bringing along is a fantastic piece of equipment, which can help quickly identify what’s going on with our bodies and that data, combined with our expertise in wellbeing and personal training, helps us to look at giving guests individual advice and targets to help reach their fitness goals.”

The centre:mk will also be using the initiative to highlight new healthier menu options at its restaurants and promote the wide range of health, wellbeing and fitness brands and products available throughout the centre, aiming to inspire shoppers to make 2022 a year of renewed health focus and wellbeing.

Centre director Kevin Duffy said: “Wellbeing is not just about exercise and diet, it’s about mindfulness, relaxation and mental health. We want to use January to help our shoppers to start afresh.