Shopping centre car park in Milton Keynes re-opens following closure due to fire

Midsummer Place multi-storey car park re-opened today following its sudden closure on New Year’s Eve due to a vehicle fire.(26/1)

Last week, the Level 3 rooftop parking opened for retailers, staff and the public while works to assess the damage and restore integral systems were carried out. It has now reopened following safety approvals.

"We are pleased to share the news that our car park will reopen and thank our retailers, staff and customers for their patience during this interim period of disruption.” said Simon Martin, centre manager at Midsummer Place.

"I am grateful to the many people involved in helping to manage this situation, reduce the impact on our visitors and get us almost fully operational within such a short timeframe.”

Midsummer Place car park is one of the city’s best recognised parking facility with a 50ft living wall entrance that extends up the ramp and on to each level, creating both a visual spectacular and a space that promotes biodiversity. Its foliage naturally produces cleaner air and offers a home for many insects and cross-pollination. With over 700 parking spaces, including disabled and parent and child spaces plus electric charging points and a ‘water-free’ hand car wash, Midsummer Place car park has become the city’s safest, cleanest and first choice for parking.

