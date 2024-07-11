Shopping centre hosts 'Bike Olympics' for dozens of schoolchildren in Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cycling schoolchildren took over part of centre:mk for the successful MK Bikeability Olympics.

The finals of the event were held last Friday in Middleton Hall and declared a big success.

It is organised annually by Cycling Citizens MK, an alliance of pro-cycling businesses, schools and community groups in partnership with MK City Council and supported by cycling brand Trek.

The aim is to encourage more cycling to school by celebrating the achievements of primary school pupils in Bikeability courses and raising awareness of the health and environmental benefits of cycling.

Middleton Hall at centre:mk was the venue for the Bikeability Olympics

Some 135 pupils from 27 Milton Keyes primary schools competed in teams in three heats that took place in various locations across the city.

Each heat comprised of different contests designed to challenge Level 1 and Level 2 Bikeability skills through the competition. The challenges included an obstacle course, a slow race and a relay race.

The final featured the top three winning schools from each heat demonstrating their skill across a number of challenges to become the overall winners

A spokesperson said: “Feedback has been positive. Children really enjoyed the events, and parents and teachers have noticed an increase in confidence in them.”

MK Mayor Marie Bradbury presented special Mayor’s Cycling Awards to the 15 winners.

Kevin Duffy, Centre Director at centre:mk said, “The event is a fantastic opportunity to engage young people in cycling and teach them the skills they need to cycle safely and we’re glad that our event space in Middleton Hall could help facilitate that.”