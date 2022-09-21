Shopping centre in Milton Keynes launches charity Christmas tree campaign

Midsummer Place is launching its Christmas Tree Festival community initiative giving local organisations the chance to sponsor their own Christmas tree in aid of charity.

There are just 10 trees available to sponsor at a cost of £200 each. In return, sponsors will get free mall space throughout the busiest time of the year for their brand plus marketing and social support, and help a charity of their choice.

Kirsty McGiff, marketing manager at Midsummer Place, said: “This is a wonderful chance for Midsummer Place to work with the local community and offer them a spot on our mall when visitors to the centre is at their highest.

Chance to get involved in the Midsummer Place Christmas Tree Campaign and raise funds for your chosen charity

"For any local organisations, businesses or individuals, this is a rare opportunity to get their brand and messaging seen in front of hundreds of thousands of people.”

Local organisations are asked to record their interest by visiting https://midsummerplace.co.uk/news/be-part-of-our-community-christmas-tree-festival with entries due in by Friday, September 30. Each party will then be asked to decorate their 6ft Christmas tree in an imaginative and creative way to go on the mall from November 12.

Shoppers then have the chance to vote for their favourite tree design by following the instructions by each tree until December 18. The top three trees with the highest number of votes will receive a share of the total funds raised through the campaign.