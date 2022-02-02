Shopping centre is sold off lock, stock and barrel in Milton Keynes

The struggling Brunel shopping centre in Bletchley has been purchased by Milton Keynes Development Partnership, the 'business arm' on MK Council.

It is not yet know what was paid for the privately-owned centre, which has several empty units and has been flagging since Sainsbury's closed down in the town.

MKDP says the purchase is an "important step forward" in the regeneration of Bletchley and Fenny Stratford and gives the local body control of the future direction of the areas most in focus.

The shopping centre has been sold

The investment has been made by MKDP following the town being awarded funding through the government’s Town Deal project, which has allocated £23m for Urban Regeneration programmes in Bletchley and Fenny Stratford.

Bletchley and Fenny Stratford Town Deal Board is coordinating the use of the funding for various projects, with a general pot of £8.9m to be utilised by MKDP. The fund will identify sites and property assets that could be redeveloped or refurbished to achieve the ambitious aims of the Town Deal.

The Brunel Centre is the third asset MKDP has purchased in Bletchley in recent years. Previously it acquired the police station and fire station sites adjacent to the Railway Station.

Matthew Green, MKDP’s Property Development Director said: “Adding the Brunel Centre to MKDP’s existing ownership in Bletchley gives us excellent control over the future of this important gateway area. We look forward to working with the Town Deal Board and all local stakeholders to ensure the future transformation of Bletchley is delivered in the right way.”

The Brunel Centre in Bletchley

Councillor Pete Marland, Leader of Milton Keynes Council, said: “The Brunel Centre site is essential to the successful regeneration of Bletchley Town Centre. MKDP purchasing it means that as regeneration plans develop, it allows clarity over the ability to deliver them successfully. MKDP has done a great deal and it’s a clear sign to the residents of Bletchley that things are moving forward, and that this is a serious regeneration project after 50 years of broken promises."

He added: “It’s also a good opportunity to remind people that MK Council is currently consulting on what those town centre regeneration plans should look like through the Bletchley Town Centre SPD, and I’d urge all residents to contribute and have their say.”

Milton Keynes Development Partnership LLP is owned by Milton Keynes Council. It facilitates Milton Keynes’ continued growth and economic success by promoting the development of its land assets to deliver economic and social value from its 70 plus sites in line with the Council’s Plan and Plan:MK.