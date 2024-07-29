Shopping centre to be bulldozed to make way for high density housing in Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The council has today revealed its plans to build new homes at a shopping centre and site of a former supermarket in MK.

The Brunel Centre in Bletchley was once a popular place to shop and, along with the nearby Sainsbury’s store, formed a hub to the town.

But over the years, shops have closed down, Sainbury’s shut its doors, and the 6.4 acre site was earmarked for redevelopment and part demolition.

The Brunel Centre and the Wilko site are owned by the MK City Council’s ‘business arm’ Milton Keynes Development Partnership (MKDP), while the former Sainsbury’s store and car park belongs to the council itself.

The Brunel Centre and former Sainsbury's store in Bletchley are to be demolished for a new housing and shops development

Now, following engagement with the local community, the sites have been earmarked to deliver a modern mixed-use scheme, including new homes and shops.

The move will form part of the Bletchley and Fenny Stratford Town Deal project, which will see major improvements to Bletchley and Fenny Stratford, partly paid for by £23m in government funding the city council had previously secured.

Plans are also progressing to attract more events to Queensway such as food festivals and offer grants to entrepreneurs who want to open small business on the high street.

A decision to begin the procurement process is scheduled for 30 July.

The Brunel Centre in Bletchley

Deputy council Leader and Cabinet member for Resources and Customer Experience, Cllr Lauren Townsend, said: “This is another important milestone in delivering a brighter and more prosperous future for Bletchley and Fenny Stratford.

"We’re keen to find the right development partner who can take the community’s vision and reinvigorate these important sites. We have a real opportunity to deliver a scheme that will benefit people for generations to come.

"It’s thanks to the local community who have helped shape the proposals until now. We look forward to receiving proposals for the next phase of the project and continuing our work with local people.”

The Brunel Centre itself was built in the 1970s by Milton Keynes Development Corporation, with architects intending it to become a landmark urban building similar to centre:mk.