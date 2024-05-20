Should ANPR cameras be installed outside schools and other bad driving hotspots in Milton Keynes?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

MK City Council is considering installing Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras outside schools and other hotspots to deter selfish parkers.

They have this week launched a public consultation on the idea and are inviting everybody in MK to have their say.

The cameras would improve road safety by enabling fixed penalty notices to be issued to drivers committing certain “moving traffic offences”.

These would include parking on yellow lines or a place where waiting is prohibited, such as outside a school or on a footway.

ANPR cameras could be installed outside some schools in Milton Keynes to punish people who park illegally

And they could even give the council the power to tow away the vehicles of persistent and repeat parking offenders – and demand a charge before they get them back.

Moving traffic contraventions are generally where a driver ignores a restriction indicated by a traffic sign or road markings. Other examples include driving in a bus or cycle lane, blocking a yellow box junction, driving the wrong way down a one-way street, ignoring a banned turn or no-entry, or disobeying a weight or height restriction.

They do not include speeding.

A spokesperson for MK City Council said: “We would like to do more to improve road safety by taking action against drivers who commit certain moving traffic offences. To do this we will need to introduce a new Traffic Regulation Order (TRO) for the sites where we want to take action.

"This would give us the legal powers to issue a Penalty Charge Notice (PCN) to drivers who contravene certain types of parking and traffic offences at specified locations by using Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras.”

The council has already identified sites where they would start in install the cameras and they are inviting people’s views in an official Parking and Moving Traffic Enforcement Consultation.

It lists suggested the sites, which include outside Loughton School, Chestnuts Primary School in Bletchley, New Bradwell School and Holmwood School in Great Holm, as well as certain parts of Central Milton Keynes such as the Midsummer Boulevard/Saxon Gate intersection.

Examples of questions in the survey are: