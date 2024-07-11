Should anti-social drinking be banned in more public spaces in  Milton Keynes?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Anti-social drinking of alcohol in public places is to come under the spotlight in MK.

The City Council is seeking local views on its proposal to extend the ban on anti-social drinking in more spaces in the city.

The current Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) is due to expire in October 2024 and specifically tackles anti-social behaviour connected with drinking alcohol.

The areas it presently covers in MK are:

Central Milton Keynes Parish

Campbell Park Parish

Kents Hill, Monkston Park and Brinklow Parish

Newport Pagnell Parish

Olney Parish

Shenley Brook End and Tattenhoe Parish

Stony Stratford Parish

Bletchley and Fenny Stratford

West Bletchley

Wolverton and Greenleys Parish

Bradwell Parish

Stantonbury Parish

Woughton Parish

Old Woughton Parish

A detailed map of these areas is shown here.

But the PSPO is not a blanket ban on drinking alcohol in public spaces, says the council.

"It is designed to tackle anti-social behaviour related to drinking in public spaces. The option for people to drink responsibly is retained, while the PSPO is there to support the city council, The Parks Trust, and police in working together to tackle anti-social behaviour and support community safety,” their spokesperson said.

The PSPO allows police or other authorised officers to be able to ask someone causing anti-social behaviour to stop drinking and hand over their alcohol or be issued with a £100 fixed penalty notice if that person does not comply.

The city council is conducting a public consultation to seek feedback on its proposals before a formal decision is made in September 2024. These views, along with the evidence provided by the police, will determine whether the order is extended.

Feedback can be submitted through an online survey here or by emailing [email protected] before Friday August 16.

Further information can be found on the city council’s website.

Cabinet Member for Community Safety, Cllr Amber McQuillan, said: “Through this PSPO we’ll be able to continue to take action on alcohol-fuelled anti-social behaviour if necessary. This doesn’t target those people who enjoy a drink responsibly. We’re keen to hear from local people about what has worked well while the PSPO has been in place and what could be improved.”