Should every school in Milton Keynes have a 'lollipop person' to ensure pupils cross the road safely?

MK City Council has launched a public consultation on the need for school crossing patrols outside city schools.

It is proposing to give schools the opportunity to apply for a grant to employ their own ‘lollipop persons’.

Each school would be responsible for recruiting and DBS checking people for the posts, which would cover between seven and 10 hours per week, but the council’s road safety officer would provide training.

The grants to pay for them would amount to £5,000 a year and last for three years, says the council.

"This grant-based system aims to provide school crossing patrols (SCPs) where they are needed most and we can take into account things like new developments, installation of new pedestrian crossing points or school extensions. It also helps to create a link between the SCP and the school they serve, becoming part of the school team,” said a council spokesman.

People are invited to send their views on the proposals by email to www.milton-keynes.gov.uk/consultations or by post to Road Safety (highways), Civic Office, 1 Saxon Gate East, Milton Keynes, MK9 3EJ.

The closing date for the consultation is December 22.

But, if the proposal goes ahead there could be a snag – in that nobody seems to want to be a lollipop person.

Currently there are seven SCP roles offered by the council outside schools in MK. But four of them are vacant and proving difficult to fill.

“Previous recruitment campaigns to these vacant posts have received one to two applications or none at all,” said the council spokesman.

Some people say the true need in MK is not for crossing patrols, but for school run parents to park with more consideration.

"It’s the parents who jostle for places out side schools that put children’s lives in danger. The roads outside so many school in MK turn into a nightmare at drop off and pick up times,” said one parent.

At two schools – Loughton Primary School and Loughton Manor School - the council is considering launching an experimental pilot scheme that would create pedestrian-only, no loading or unloading zones on surrounding roads during the drop off and pick up times.