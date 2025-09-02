Should speed bumps be installed on Milton Keynes grid roads? Have your say

The city council is considering installing speed bumps on a grid road in a bid to make it safer.

They will be launching a formal consultation about the proposal for the H1 (Ridegeway) at Stony Stratford.

It will ask people’s views on installing the first ever grid road speed bump on this stretch, as well as reducing the speed limit to 30mph.

The H1 is classed as the the lowest standard of all MK’s famous grid roads. Beginning in a residential area, it is not wide enough for a central line, though space has been left for dualling, and there is a 90 degree turn nearby, onto Watling Street, causing it to be classed as a potential accident hotspot.

The safety improvement proposals coincide with the building of a new redway essentially leading off Ridgeway at the southern edge of Stony Stratford.

For this reason, local people -including city Alderman Paul Bartlett - have already criticised the positioning of the new redway as “dangerous” and accused the council of introducing panic measures to make the grid road safer.

"On the face of it, it may make some sense, yet just days before the construction of the Redway between Fairfields and Stony Stratford begins, the City council has suddenly realised it is building a redway on a grid road that in its eyes, is a dangerous thing to do,” he said.

He added: “Continuing attacks on the city's motorists and uniquely successful grid system from a Council hell bent on removing transport choices from residents has gone too far with theirs proposal.

“Rather than dropping the idea of the totally over-the-top redway, the council wants to go all out by forcing a speed hump on a road that has no houses and leads into a ninety degree bend....”

“All that was needed was a simple pavement between Fairfields and Tudor Gardens, Stony Stratford, something the Labour Council failed to arrange when approving plans to build thousands of houses on farmland that was the habitat for hundreds of species of wildlife, over a decade ago.”

Mr Bartlett concluded: “This is a panic consultation...Responsibility for this shameless shambles rests ultimately with the Cabinet Member for the Public Realm, who ironically lives a few hundred yards from the proposed speed hump and has nothing to say on the matter.”

Already, elsewhere in MK, the city council is planning a speed reduction down to 40mp for one grid road – the H5 Portway between Tattenhoe Street (V2) and Fulmer Street (V3).

Two years ago, councillors agreed to recruit an independent consultant to carry out a traffic and safety assessment across the entire grid road network to show where safety improvements could be made.

The consultant looked at every junction on the grid road network as well as collision date, safety records and accident risks of right turning movements at all central reserve gaps on dual carriageway roads and of right turns on single carriageway roads.

As a result, a list of proposals was launched. This includes closing right turns onto Gloucester Road, Greenleys Lane, Field Lane and Wilkinson Crescent, safer access for road users as well as a new 40mph speed limit on this stretch of the V5.