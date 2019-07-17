Should we have wheelie bins instead of plastic sacks for all our waste and recycling in Milton Keynes?

Rubbish-conscious residents are invited to have their say tonight on whether or not the council should switch from plastic sacks to wheelie bins for recycling and residual waste.

The current Serco contract is set to end in 2023, and any switch must be decided before then.

Wheelie bins

Cabinet member for planning and transport, Councillor Marton Gowans, has promised her will "do some survey work" to gather opinions from the public.

Currently just green wheelie bins are provided in MK for food and garden waste.

The Labour council administration has in the past vetoed using wheelie bins for recycling too, saying the option would prove expensive. But many people complain the sacks are too flimsy and split open.

In the past, pink or clear sack recycling sack distribution problems have also left many residents frustrated.

Bin sacks

The meeting tonight starts at 7,30pm in the Civic Offices at CMK.

If you would like to speak you have to register by emailing meetings@milton-keynes.gov.uk