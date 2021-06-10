Sickening video shows sheep and lambs in agony in Milton Keynes field

Warning: Some may find the video above distressing

The MK Citizen has urged the RSPCA to step in to help a number of sheep and lambs clearly in extreme pain in an MK field.

Several animals in the flock grazing on the land in MK are limping badly with what appears to be foot rot.

This poor sheep is bent over in pain as she tries to graze

If left untreated the highly contagious disease can cause debilitating pain and lameness and affect the sheep's ability to graze. It can be easily treated with zinc sulfate.

A video taken by a concerned nearby resident shows one sheep bent over in pain and a lamb hobbling pitifully to find its mother.

The woman published the video on social media today, saying she had contacted the RSPCA three weeks ago but nothing had been done.

"This poor lamb's foot is already rotted, he's shaking in pain and trying to walk on his other rotting feet. Can others call RSPCA?" she said.

Other people had also noticed the problems with the flock.

"I've been really worried about the sheep and lambs for a few weeks too. I've been trying to find out who the farmer is with no joy. There are quite a few of them with it now. Surely someone must know who the farmer is," said one poster.

Another said: "I was literally going to steal that lamb to get him some help. I called RSPCA three weeks back, they appeared concerned but seems issue only got worse. Some of them are in so much pain now, they won't be able to eat soon. We must try and do something."

The MK Citizen has this afternoon called the RSPCA press office and asked for urgent action to be taken.

A spokesman for the charity said an inspector HAD visited the field previously but saw no sign of sheep limping. But the inspector would be happy to go again and meet with concerned residents .

"We will always take reports about an injured animal seriously and urge anyone with concerns to report it to us on 0300 1234 999,” said the spokesman.

.Meanwhile, steps are being taken by the Citizen and residents to track down the owner of the land and ask what is being done to treat the sheep.