'Significant number' of women experience offensive remarks or behaviour from taxi drivers in Milton Keynes

A significant number of women in Milton Keynes are reporting” inappropriate behaviour” or offensive language from taxi drivers, it has been revealed.

Now MK City Council has launched a new White Ribbon scheme in a bid to solve the problem.

They are inviting local taxi drivers to become White Ribbon Ambassadors and display special White Ribbon stickers in their vehicles to show that abuse of women is not tolerated.

A White Ribbon campaign has been launched to make women feel safer in taxis in Milton Keynes

Newport Pagnell South Lib Dem Councillor Andy Carr proposed the motion and it was unanimously agreed at the recent full council meeting.

Cllr Carr told the meeting: “MKCC receives a high proportion of complaints from women in regard to inappropriate behaviour or language by taxi drivers towards female passengers.”

He added: “I want to stress that not all taxi drivers are offensive towards women, but there is a percentage that are. Women and girls have the right to feel safe in our city and as a licensing authority we should do all that we can to address this.

"Going forward, we want to ensure drivers get the correct training before being granted a license.”

MK City Council has now resolved to ensure that all new applicants and taxi license holders understand that verbal, physical and emotional abuse is not tolerated.

Mandatory safeguarding training for drivers will be improved so that it includes domestic abuse and equality training.

And the council will also encourage all those passengers experiencing abuse to report it.

Currently, all drivers licensed by the council undertake mandatory safeguarding training to ensure they have a better understanding of the abuse suffered by children and vulnerable adults prior to obtaining their license.

Milton Keynes City Council currently licenses approximately 1,500 drivers to provide private hire and hackney carriage services for residents in the city.

However, once a license is acquired, a driver can operate anywhere in England as long as they are licensed with an operator in a corresponding local authority area. This means that a large proportion of drivers operating in the city are licensed by other councils.

MK City Council will also work with operators to encourage their drivers to promote the White Ribbon campaign and write to Transport for London and other local authorities whose drivers operate in Milton Keynes to encourage them to take a similar approach.

Councillor Sophie Bell, who represents Shenley Brook End, said: “It’s concerning to hear that a high number of women have experienced inappropriate behaviour from drivers, but as all women know it’s not uncommon to be made to feel uncomfortable by offensive remarks or behaviour.”

She added: “I’m glad that positive steps will now be taken to raise awareness of the campaign amongst drivers, as this will allow women and girls to feel safe when travelling in taxis that display the White Ribbon.”