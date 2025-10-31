Significant rise in fires attended in Buckinghamshire, according to Government data

Firefighters attended almost 3,000 more fires in Buckinghamshire in the last 12-month period, according to new data released by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.

The data shows that Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue attended 1,908 fires in the year to June, a 17 per cent rise on the 1,630 it was called to in the previous year.

Nationally fire and rescue services across England attended 165,697 fires in the 12 months to June, a 28 per cent rise on the previous year.

The increase of more than a quarter was attributed to a 52 per cent increase in outdoor primary fires and a 48 per cent rise in secondary fires.

Primary fires are classified as fires in buildings, vehicles or outdoors, usually involving a fatality or casualty, or where five or more crews are called.

Secondary fires are classified as small outdoor fires, not involving people or property.

Overall fire services were called to 6,157 outdoor primary fires and 98,687 secondary fires last year across the country.

The data also shows there were 279 fire-related fatalities across England in the year to June, up 21 per cent on the 231 the previous year, and including five in Buckinghamshire.

Meanwhile, fire services across England were called to 628,764 incidents in the 12 months to June, an increase of six per cent on the previous year, and 25 per cent on ten years earlier.

This included 7,178 incidents across Buckinghamshire, down 10 per cent from 7,951 the year before.

Earlier this month, the Fire Brigades Union raised concern over new proposals from the local fire authority to cut eight fire engines and two fire stations in Buckinghamshire.

The authority is considering two plans, which both imply reducing fire engines within Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service from 30 to 22, and will hold a meeting in the middle of November where a public consultation could be approved.

The union said the county has already suffered "some of the worst cuts in the country" and warned "any further cuts would seriously undermine public safety".

Fire Brigades Union general secretary Steve Wright said: "Fire and rescue services are under more pressure than ever, responding to more incidents with fewer resources.

"Austerity has left fire services across the UK stretched dangerously thin, without the resilience to cope with increasing risks.

"Instead of providing the investment urgently needed, the Government inflicted deeper cuts this year.

"Fewer firefighters mean that it takes longer for crews to arrive at emergencies, when every second counts.

"The Labour Government must provide serious investment to rebuild the fire and rescue service and equip firefighters to face these increasing risks."

The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government has been approached for comment.

