Significant rise in NHS 111 calls in Milton Keynes – with just 9% answered within 1-minute target

Milton Keynes saw significantly more NHS 111 calls in the week to December 11 than the previous seven days, new figures show.

Patients across England called the NHS 111 line more than ever before over the period, aside from two weeks in March 2020, when a surge of people sought help during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic.

In response, NHS England and the Department for Health and Social Care have urged people to use online 111 services for non-emergencies to ensure they receive the care they need during the festive period.

NHS England figures show patients called the Milton Keynes 111 helpline 4,712 times in the week to December 11 – up by 91% on the 2,467 calls made the week before.

Of these, 2,213 (47%) were answered, with 193 answered within 60 seconds.

It meant just 9% of the answered calls were within in a minute – well below the NHS target of 95%.

In England, a total of 706,129 calls were made last week, up 60% on the 440,047 made the previous week, and the highest on record aside from two weeks in March 2020.

Meanwhile, just 15% of answered calls were within 60 seconds.

Professor Sir Stephen Powis, NHS national medical director, said the huge increase is "understandable with concerns about winter viruses – including strep A – a top priority for the public".

Professor Powis added: "It is more important than ever that the public uses 111 online where possible to get important information about non-emergency health conditions and to be signposted to the best possible care."

The NHS is dealing with industrial action as nurses went on strike for the first time last week in a fight for a better deal.

Health and Social Care Secretary Steve Barclay said: "NHS 111 online is a vital service that can offer patients the right advice as quickly and conveniently as possible – helping reduce pressure on our busy A&E departments.

"It is essential people know the services available to them, to help access the treatment they need.

