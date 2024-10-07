DrThao Nguyen in her army uniform

A busy GP known for her singing voice has told how she also has a spare-time career in the army.

Dr Thao Nguyen, who is based at Bletchley’s Parkside Medical Centre, has been in the Army Reserve for almost 25 years and currently serves with Regional Command.

This month it has been announced that she is one of the finalists for the prestigious national Reservist of the Year Award.

Dr Nguyen said: "I have been in the Army Reserve since 2000...It is an honour to be shortlisted, and I hope the work that I do supporting veterans, and the wider Army will inspire people to believe that they too can make a difference and be a rainbow in someone else's life.”

She added: “My most significant achievement to date is founding the Milton Keynes Armed Forces Dinner night to bring veterans back into the Mess which supports veterans make connections and supports their mental wellbeing."

When Dr Nguyen is not working at the medical centre or doing her army duties, she concentrates upon her other passion – singing her own songs.

She has a dedicated YouTube channel here and has released a string of songs, all of them about the military. her latest song is called Be the Best and is in aid of the Army Benevolent Fund. You can listen to it here.

The GP also keeps herself busy raising money for charity and has raised thousands of pounds over the years for local good causes as well as miliatry charities,