Singing Milton Keynes GP records her own special song to mark Remembrance Day

A GP who is a singer and an Army Reservist has recorded a powerful song to mark Remembrance Day this weekend.

Thao Nguyen works at Parkside Medical Centre in Bletchley and is also a Lieutenant Colonel with the Army Reserves.

A former Vietnamese refugee who was rescued by a British ship, finds the time to write and record songs between her GP and military commitments.

The mezzo soprano singer has released a string of her hits, including Be The Best (in aid of the Army Benevolent Fund), Valour, and In Arduis Fidelis (for the Royal Army Medical Corps).

Her latest recording, called Lest We Forget, comes out at the same time as she celebrates a prestigious national award from a veterans’ charity. Last month Thao won the Reservist of the Year 2024 category in the Veterans Awards. The award recognised Thao’s work supporting veterans, which has included organising veteran health fairs, supporting NHS general practices to sign up to the Veteran Accreditation Scheme, and training civilian healthcare professionals on veterans’ health.

Thao has been in the Army Reserves for nearly 25 years and has served as a Regimental Officer, Unit Medical Officer, and Sub-unit Commander. She currently holds a staff position, supporting medical plans for HQ Regional Command. Her medical expertise has been vital in various deployments, including training exercises and a four-month tour in Kenya, providing essential medical support where needed. She said: “Being part of the military family means a lot to me. I feel it is important to remember and celebrate those who have given their lives in service, but we also must not forget those who are left behind. “I wrote Lest We Forget to commemorate those who have fallen but also to give some peace to those who have lost their loved ones in service. Without their sacrifice we would not have the freedom we cherish today.”

Thao also supports many charitieand has raised thousands of pounds for good causes, including military charities.

She said: “I was a Vietnamese refugee following the 1970s post-Vietnam war conflict. A British ship rescued us, bringing us to the UK. “I joined the British Army to give back to the country that gave me and my family a new start. I wanted to look after our soldiers in times of war and peace and to develop as an individual and gain experience of life and leadership.

"The Army has given me that through many activities, such as sports,adventure training and travel to France, USA, Germany, Gibraltar, Cyprus, Kenya, and New Zealand.#

“As a petite person, physical challenges have been the most challenging, both physically and mentally. At times you just want to quit but there have always been people around who are encouraging and when you make it, it all seems worthwhile. It makes you realise that your body and mind can do anything you set them to.”

Thao’s time in the Army Reserves has given her the confidence to perform at many military functions and civilian events, raising awareness about military life.