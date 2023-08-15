Sir David Jason has sent a message to fans apologising for having to change the date of the the major Only Fools and Horses convention to be held in Milton Keynes.

The actor says he will be having a “new bionic body part fitted” on the original scheduled date. He does not specify which body part.

The convention is organised by the Only Fools and Horses Appreciation Society and was originally due to take place in October at the DoubleTree By Hilton hotel at MK Stadium.

Now the date has been shifted to Saturday January 13 and Sunday January 2024 to allow Sir David to attend and pose for photos with fans.

He said: "I am so very sorry for the disappointment and all the inconvenience it may cause but we are having to change the date of the forthcoming Only Fools and Horses Convention.

"Unfortunately I have just been advised I need a new bionic body part fitted. I won’t tell you which part it is, or you will all want one! And don’t worry it’s not being supplied by Monkey Harris, it’ll be the pukka gear."

He added: “I really hope everyone will be able to make the new date (January 13th and 14th) and we can all have something cushty to look forward to! These events are such an enjoyable celebration for myself and the rest of the Only Fools cast, and it is such a privilege to meet so many of you, but I want to do it with the smile on my face I always have had."

"Once again, please accept my sincere apologies as it was not a decision I took at all lightly and I hope that you understand my situation. All cushty wishes until then."

The conventions have been successfully held for the past three years and a big feature of them is Sir David appearing to meet his fans,

Ticket holders can have their ‘Moment with Sir David Jason’, posing for a photograph in the Trotter Flat, as well as meeting the other guest actors and getting their autographs.