Sir Herbert Leon Academy congratulates students on great set of A Level and post-16 results

Sixth formers from Sir Herbert Leon Academy are today celebrating their Key Stage 5 results, having faced months away from school as a result of national lockdowns and Covid restrictions.

Given the circumstances, the government decided that students’ results would be determined by teachers. Each school has considered carefully what a fair grade is for each student, based on what they have been able to learn during the two years.

These grades were submitted to the exam boards together with supporting evidence, and then quality assured by the exam boards.

Sir Herbert Leon Academy

Sir Herbert Leon Students will now be going on to take up places at university, with Lauren Jeffey and Olivia Bettney going on to study Politics and Sociology and Psychology at the University of Warwick and the University of Hertfordshire respectively.

In the vocational arena, sixth form students at the academy also achieved some impressive outcomes, with Rayhan Ali going on to study Film Production at the University of Salford.

Rebecca Eno and Olivia Bettney did remarkably well, securing A*s and A grades in all of their subjects, with Rebecca achieving an A* in Biology and A grades in both Mathematics and Chemistry.

Olivia Bettney achieved A grades in Psychology, Criminology and Sociology, while Lauren Jeffrey achieved an A* in both Spanish and Sociology. Lauren also achieved B grades in two subjects that she studied independently for - Japanese and French.

Jonathan Harris, Principal of Sir Herbert Leon Academy said: “Congratulations to all of our students on their fantastic results. They should be rightly proud of these grades, which they have worked so very hard for. Our students have responded to the challenges of the past few months, with determination, compassion and patience. Whether they are going onto university, high-quality vocational courses, or employment, I am confident that they will continue to make us proud.”