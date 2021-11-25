Six-mile rush-hour queues on A5 at Milton Keynes following TWO crashes
Drivers heading south are being warned to find another route
Drivers are being warned to avoid the A5 heading through Milton Keynes following TWO smashes early on Thursday morning (November 25).
National Highways says one lane remains blocked southbound between the A421 and A4146 following a single-vehicle collision.
And recovery work is still ongoing following another multiple-vehicle crash southbound between the A508 and A422 during the early hours with traffic sensors showing traffic stalled for up to six miles, stretching back to Paulersbury in Northamptonshire, and slow all the way to Towcester.
A spokesman for the agency revealed congestion is expected to continue throughout the morning rush hour and advised drivers to seek alternative routes where possible.