Six Milton Keynes restaurants are assessed by hygiene inspectors - and three show 'room for improvement'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

New food hygiene ratings have this week been awarded to six Milton Keynes restaurants, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

And three of them were given a three out of five hygiene rating, which means there is “room for improvement.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

But the score does not mean there is an immediate threat to any individual eating food from them, say the inspectors.

Six restaurants in Milton Keynes have been given new food hygiene ratings this week

The three places to be awarded the score of three are Legend One Sushi Bar in Avebury Boulevard at Central Milton Keynes, the Talk N Tikka Indian restaurant in Queensway, Bletchley and Woughton Leisure Centre (Gino's Cafe) at Woughton Centre in Leadenhall

These were all inspected last month and the ratings have just been published.

Also published this week were rating for three more city eateries, all of them part of the Subway chain.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Subways in Newport Pagnell and Central Milton Keynes were both awarded the highest possible score of five while the Subway in Bletchley’s Queensway was rated as a four.

The new scores mean that of Milton Keynes's 477 restaurants, cafes and canteens, 361 (76%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

Nationally, the Food Hygiene Rating Scheme is run in partnership with local authorities. It is not a judge of food quality and is based on the outlets’ handling of food, how food is stored, how food is prepared, cleanliness of facilities and how food safety is managed,