Six new ‘Homework Plus’ clubs launched in Milton Keynes thanks to council grants

Six new council funded ‘Homework Plus’ clubs have opened in Milton Keynes, taking the total to eight.

The clubs offer pupils support with their homework, including provision of internet access, and a substantial meal.

Milton Keynes City Council launched the scheme earlier this year to help local organisations run after-school clubs for children and young people. Club organisers can apply for a one-off grant of £1,000 to assist with the costs of setting up a club.

Councillor Jane Carr with school pupils at The Mead Centre in Newport Pagnell

Following demand, the council has extended the window for local organisations to come forward. Interested organisations need to fill out the simple form (which includes full conditions) and send it to [email protected] before Friday, December 15.

Clubs must provide regular sessions of at least 90 minutes, be available to all children and young people, and be free or low cost to access.

Councillor Jane Carr, Cabinet Member for Tackling Inequalities and Child Poverty, said: “Our Homework Plus clubs provide a safe place for children and young people to socialise and learn alongside access to a free healthy meal. The rise in the cost of living impacts all families and this growing scheme is one of several ways we are trying to help. We’re delighted to see so many new clubs opening and would encourage more organisations to consider using this funding to start or perhaps re-start, an after-school club.”

The Homework Plus scheme is one of many initiatives designed to help families. A Winter Plan includes a £3.3m package of support for residents made of council funds and Government grants.

