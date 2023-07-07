Six people have been arrested as part of an investigation into organised drug supply in Milton Keynes.

Thames Valley Police carried out five drugs warrants at addresses across Milton Keynes this morning as part of an investigation by the Serious Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) into organised drug supply. (7/7)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Six arrests were made and cash, suspected class A drugs and electronic devices were seized.

Six people were arrested in connection with supplying drugs

Detective Chief Inspector James Horseman, Crime Manager for Milton Keynes, said: “There is a huge amount of work taking place across Milton Keynes to tackle drug supply and violence in our city, not all of which is visible to local communities.

"It is no secret violent incidents are often related to drugs and today’s activity shows the result of a significant amount of ‘behind-the-scenes’ work into issues that our communities are raising to us.

“I hope these warrants demonstrate we take reports of drug dealing seriously and work with specialist teams to keep our city safe. “Whilst you may not see an immediate response to a report you make, the information you provide can form part of a bigger piece of work into those supplying drugs on our streets and contribute to activity such as this.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Detective Chief Inspector Zoe Hardy, of the force’s Specialist Operations Department, said: “These warrants are the visible result of a lengthy investigation into active drug lines stemming from Milton Keynes.