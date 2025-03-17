Six separate road closures on the A5 have been announced as part of the latest roadworks list.

The first is expected to end at 6am on Tuesday March 18 when the road reopens northbound between Old Stratford Roundabout and Portway Roundabout.

Currently carriageway, entry slip road, layby and lane closures are in place due to white lining and road marking works on behalf of National Highways.

Another ongoing closure on the A5, expected to last until midnight on April 1, is southbound towards Little Brickhill.

The exit slip road lane is closed due to carriageway reconstruction and renewal works on behalf of Ringway.

A third ongoing closure, expected to last until 6am on June 10, and with the possibility of causing half-hour delays, is in both directions between the Watling Street Roundabout and the A4146 junction.

Carriageway and lane closures are in place due to construction improvement and upgrade works on behalf of National Highways.

Three closures are scheduled for the A5 over the next fortnight – with the first from 8.30pm on March 19 through to 5am the following day, in the northbound direction towards Abbey Hill.

The entry slip carriageway will be closed to allow electrical works to take place on behalf of National Highways.

Then from 8pm on March 24 through to 6am the following day, delays of up to half an hour will take place in both directions between the Thorn Roundabout and the Kelly’s Kitchen Roundabout.

Carriageway and lane closures will be in place during this time for drainage works on behalf of Ringway.

Finally, on the A5, from 11pm on March 27 through to 6am the following morning, there will be a lane closure southbound between Standing Way bridge and Redmoor roundabout for monitor works on behalf of Network Rail.

Two closures have also been announced for the M1 - the first from 10pm on March 19 through to 5am the following morning, northbound between junctions 14 and 15, where lane closures will be in place for electrical works on behalf of National Highways.

Then from 10pm on March 27 until 5am on March 29, a road closure will be in place on the M1 southbound at Newport Pagnell Services exit slip, for resurfacing works on behalf of Welcome Break.

