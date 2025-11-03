Six sets of overnight roadworks announced for A5 in latest Milton Keynes works list

Six sets of overnight roadworks have been announced on the A5 at Milton Keynes as part of National Highways latest bulletin

Six sets of overnight roadworks have been announced on the A5 as part of the latest list of works on the National Highways network.

Drivers are expected to encounter delays of between 10 and 30 minutes on the A5 in both directions between 8pm and 6am nightly from November 3 to December 20.

Work is taking place between the Redmoor roundabout and the A5/M1 link road, with entry and exit slip road closures, lane closures, traffic signals and diversion routes in place due to electrical works on behalf of National Highways.

Works are also scheduled southbound on the A5 overnight between 8pm and 6am from November 3 to 5 between Old Stratford and Abbey Hill roundabout.

Lane closures will be in place for horticultural cutting and planting on behalf of National Highways.

Also on the A5, work is taking place between Old Stratford and Thorn roundabout in both directions between 8pm and 6am from November 3 to 7.

Entry slip road, lane closures and diversion routes will be in place for horticultural cutting and planting works.

Carriageway closures will be in place on the same stretch of road from 8pm on November 10 to 6am on November 14, for further horticulture works.

Further horticultural works are taking place on behalf of Ringway from 8pm to 5am from November 7 to 11 with work in both directions between Brickhill and Old Stratford Roundabout.

Slight delays are expected on the A5 northbound between the A421 and A509 from 8pm on November 5 until 6am the following morning, with a carriageway closure in place for carriageway reconstruction and renewal works.

Four sets of works are due to take place on the M1, all between junctions 14 and 15 for Milton Keynes and Northampton respectively.

From 10pm on November 3 to 5am the following day there will be a hard shoulder closure northbound from 14 to 15 for communications works.

Then from 10pm on November 3 to 5am on November 5 there will be lane closures southbound from 15 to 14 for drainage works.

From 10pm on November 4 until 5am the following day there will be hard shoulder and lane closures southbound from 15 to 14 for communications works.

Finally, from 10pm on November 5 until 5am on November 7 there will be lane closures southbound from 15 to 14 for drainage works.

Delays of up to 30 minutes are also expected on the A43 from 10pm on November 17 until 5am on November 25, where it meets the M1 in both directions, with carriageway and lane closures and diversion routes in place for structure and maintenance works on behalf of HW Martin.

