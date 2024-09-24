Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There are six sets of roadworks that are expected to impact motorists travelling overnight across Milton Keynes this week.

Two are ongoing long-term road closures, with the first on the A421, where it meets the M1 in both directions, at junction 13 to Hartwell.

Delays of between 10 and 30 minutes are likely between 10pm and 6am where carriageway, entry and exit slip road and lane closures are in place along with diversion routes, due to horticulture works on behalf of National Highways.

Long-term works are also taking place on the A5 southbound at Little Brickhill until the end of 2024, between 8pm and 6am, with exit slip road lane closures in place for construction improvements and upgrades on behalf of National Highways.

Two further closures are in place this week on the M1 – one between 10pm and 5am through to September 27, between junction 14 and 15 in both directions, with lane closures for communications works on behalf of National highways.

Then from 10pm on September 24 until 5am the following day, work is taking place southbound between junctions 13 and 14, with hard shoulder closures in place due to communications works on behalf of National Highways.

Two road closures are also taking place on the A5 this month and are likely to cause 10 to 30 minute delays - the first is from 8pm on September 27 until 6am on September 28, in both directions at the Redmoor to Caldecotte Interchange.

Entry and exit slip road and lane closures will be in place, and there will be diversions, due to inspection and survey works on behalf of National Highways.

Finally, also on the A5, a closure will be in place from 8pm on September 30 to 6am on October 1, in both directions from the Flying Fox Roundabout to the Kelly Kitchen’s Roundabout.

Carriageway and lane closures will be in place, and there will be diversions, to allow drainage works to take place on behalf of National Highways.