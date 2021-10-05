Six towns in Milton Keynes to receive £20,000 each for high street improvements

Six towns in Milton Keynes will receive £20,000 each from a £2 million pot to support high street business after "a particularly difficult 18 months”, MK Council has decided,

They towns are Wolverton, Bletchley and Fenny Stratford, Olney, Newport Pagnell, Stony Stratford, and Woburn Sands.

The money, part of a £120,000 portion of £2.335 million of additional Restrictions Grant funding from central government, was announced by cabinet member for economy, recovery, and renewal, and Bradwell Cllr Robin Bradburn.

Newport Pagnell is one of six towns to benefit

He also revealed that £220,000 of that larger pot will be used to make Milton Keynes a “Christmas destination for shopping and leisure”, while a further £100,000 would be used in a campaign to ‘increase footfall’.

The matter was raised by Wolverton Cllr Ansar Hussain, in light of pandemic pressures.

“Can the cabinet member please let council know what further support our local high streets will be getting after a particularly difficult 18 months?” said Cllr Hussain.

Cllr Bradburn replied: “The leader of the council took a delegated decision…regarding the additional Restrictions Grant funded from central government.

“Milton Keynes received a further £2.335 million in August to continue supporting businesses going forward.

“Of that money, £220,000 will be allocated to Milton Keynes, nationally and locally as a Christmas destination for shopping and leisure facilities.

“£100,000 will fund a national advertising campaign…and increase the footfall for central Milton Keynes.