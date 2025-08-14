Sixth formers excel at A-levels at private girls' school near Milton Keynes

Thornton College has announced another year of exceptional achievement for its sixth form students

The girls have received outstanding results across A Levels, BTEC and CTEC qualifications, alongside impressive results for those completing their Extended Project Qualifications.

This year students have secured places at a wide range of first choice universities including Exeter, Birmingham, Loughborough, and Queen Mary’s to study subjects as diverse as Product Design and Engineering, Maths, Computer Science with AI, Philosophy, Law and International Relations.

Kene, who is going on to study International Relations at Birmingham, said: “The sense of sisterhood at Thornton is incredible and has helped me believe in myself to achieve. Coming here has allowed me the confidence to be in the real world and know that I can succeed in whatever I choose to do.”

There were happy faces at Thornton College when students collected their A Level results

Students have achieved an array of incredible results, with 44% of all grades at A*-A or equivalent, and 77% of all grades A*-B or equivalent.

As in previous years, students performed strongly in the Extended Project Qualification, with 83% of all grades A*-A. These results highlight the overwhelmingly positive impact of a non- selective educational environment where students are celebrated as individuals, and empowered to be the very best versions of themselves.

Along with students, parents have shared in their delight in such fantastic results. Amelie, who is going on to study Law at Exeter was joined by her mother, who said: “Where do I even begin? Amelie has had a truly amazing time and has grown so much throughout her time at Thornton.

"The support and encouragement from teachers means she has gained these incredible results and is pursuing the path she has always wanted.”

Head Teacher, Dr Louise Shaw, said: “We are incredibly proud of all our students. These achievements are a testament not only to their hard work and determination, but also to the unwavering support of their families and the dedication of our staff.”

She added: "Our girls leave having achieved their own definition of success and we are immensely proud of all they have accomplished and the confident, compassionate young people they have become.”