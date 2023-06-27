Small business owner comes up with clever way to persuade people to embrace cumbersome new wheelie bins in Milton Keynes

A city mum who works from her bedroom has come up with a novel product to encourage people to embrace the plethora of new wheelie bins in Milton Keynes.

Jodie Harding watched resident’s reactions to the new that every household in MK will be provided with four large180 litre bins to store and use when Mk City Council launches the new refuse and recycling scheme in September.

Many people have worried about the bins taking up too much space and looking unsightly when put out on the streets.

There's a range of different stickers, all at very affordable prices, to go on the new wheelie bins in Milton Keynes

Jodie decided that if the public couldn’t beat the bins, they could at least make them look prettier – and personalise them.

She has more than 14 years of experience in the graphic industry and started her own small business a couple of years ago, designing and making vinyl stickers.

She set about making a product that would be just the stick-et to make people feel more positive about their wheelie bins.

"Recognising the negative response from some residents surrounding the introduction of new bins, I felt compelled to create vibrant and customisable designs that inject color and personality into the bins and instill a sense of pride within our community...I wanted to counteract the negativity and promote a sense of unity” she said.

Jodie could not be happier with the response her wheelie bin stickers have received in MK

Jodie launched Stick It MK, selling all-weather vinyl decals designed to stick to the plastic bins. Available in a range of different designs, they can display the address or street number of the owners.

There’s even a joke one stating: ‘I identify as a bin’ that has proved particularly popular.

"My aim was to bring a smile to people's faces,” said Jodie.

"We all know how bins can mysteriously disappear in the street shuffle. The stickers not only make your bins look awesome but serve as a friendly reminder that your bin belongs to you... No more mix-ups or vanishing acts.”

Affordability was a key factor and Josie kept the price down to between £2 and £3.50 per sticker. So far the response has been incredible.

"I have received an outpouring of love and support on various community Facebook pages, emails and messages where residents have expressed their excitement and enthusiasm for the concept. People have shared heartwarming feedback... I couldn't be happier,” said Jodie.

"Customers have shared heartwarming testimonials, highlighting how these stickers have brought a smile to their faces and added a much-needed touch of positivity. The overwhelming response demonstrates the desire of our community to support local businesses and foster a sense of unity and a more positive outlook, even in the face of change.”

Currently Jodie is working from her cramped bedroom at her city home to fulfill the demand.